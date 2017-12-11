CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices edge lower

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday amid a fall in oil prices on signs of an increase in U.S. drilling activity.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and industrial shares after solid U.S. jobs data boosted investor sentiment, while energy stocks climbed on higher oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Fairfax Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd will not proceed with a plan to buy 23 percent of cement producer PPC for 2 billion rand ($146.34 million), the South African company said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE). Citigroup raises target price to C$13 from C$10

Keyera Corp (KEY). Raymond James cuts price target to C$41 from C$44

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). Eight Capital raises price target by C$6 to C$113

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1249.1; +0.31 percent

US crude: $57.14; -0.38 percent

Brent crude: $63.29; -0.17 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6591; +0.3 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 135.6

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Prior 6.093 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28) (Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)