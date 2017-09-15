CANADA STOCKS-North Korea missile test fails to rattle TSX futures

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s stock index futures pointed to a near flat opening on Friday as investors shrugged off the latest missile test by North Korea.

Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, ratcheting up tensions after the country’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index posted its highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday as stronger oil prices drove gains for energy companies, while food retailer Empire Company Ltd got a boost from stronger-than-expected results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Greece granted Canada’s Eldorado Gold another permit for its Olympias mining project in an attempt to defuse tension with the Vancouver-based company, which had threatened to halt investment in the country.

While the Bank of Canada’s inflation targeting regime has worked well, the central bank is open to alternatives and wants to communicate in a way that avoid unproductive volatility, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altius Minerals Corp: TD Securities raises price target to C$17 from C$16.50

Empire Company Ltd: TD Securities raises price target to C$25 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1328.4; -0.07 pct

US crude: $50.02; +0.26 percent

Brent crude: $55.64; +0.31 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6507.5; +0.15 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Expected 19.00; Prior 25.2

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected 76.8 pct; Prior 76.7 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Retail inventory ex auto for July: Prior -0.2 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Sep: Expected 95.1; Prior 96.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Sep: Prior 110.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Sep: Prior 87.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.6 pct

1000 U Mich 5 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 141.8

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 0.9 pct

