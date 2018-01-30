CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks hit 7-week low as energy shares fall

(Adds stocks and sectors, updates prices)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a more than seven-week low on Tuesday as the heavy-weight energy sector was pulled down by weaker oil prices for the second straight day.

* At 10:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 109.83 points, or 0.68 percent, at 15,984.89.

* The index touched a session low of 15,965.04, its weakest level since Dec. 7 and joining a sell-off in stocks world-wide.

* The energy group retreated 2.5 percent as U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent at $64.21 a barrel amid signs of rising U.S. crude output.

* Suncor Energy was the biggest drag on the index, down 1.4 percent at C$44.88, while Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.9 percent to C$42.84.

* Shares of Thomson Reuters bucked the downward trend, up 10.3 percent at C$59.13 after sources said Blackstone Group was in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in a key Thomson Reuters unit.

* Gold producers also helped temper the Toronto market’s overall weakness, up 0.2 percent, rebounding from the previous sessions’ weakness as gold prices recovered. Barrick Gold rose 0.6 percent to C$17.78.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and six new lows. Across all Canadian issues there was one new 52-week high and 24 new lows.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 7.5 percent at $11.99; Bombardier B, down 4.7 percent at $3.43 and Canopy Growth Co , down 7.2 percent at $30.72.

* Volume on the TSX index was 50.74 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Trott)