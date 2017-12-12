FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services
December 12, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks and sectors; updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 10.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,114.03

* Six of 10 sectors rise; decliners outnumber advancers overall

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, helped by gains among materials stocks and financial names, while lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 10.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,114.03.

* Six of its 10 main groups finished in positive territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

* The energy group retreated 0.5 percent, as oil prices dropped after hitting a two-year high on an unplanned closure of a major pipeline that carries North Sea crude.

* The financials group gained 0.2 percent, with Element Fleet Management Corp up 8.7 percent at C$10.46.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent. Potash Corp gained 2.8 percent to C$25.48 and its planned merger parter Agrium Inc gained 2.9 percent at C$142.85 after agreeing to buy a fertilizer business in Australia.

* Teck Resources rose 0.7 percent to C$30.11 even as a union at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile said some of its workers were set to strike on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
