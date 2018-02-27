FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances on strength in Scotiabank, industrial stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on sector moves, most traded stocks; updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in Bank of Nova Scotia after the lender reported results and an advance in shares of industrial companies.

* Scotiabank’s quarterly earnings topped market expectations. Its shares climbed 1.5 percent to C$79.97.

* At 9:51 AM ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,759.75.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros , which rose 5 percent, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.3 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 3 percent at C$9.86; Bombardier , up 0.7 percent at C$4.10 and Royal Nickel, up 11.1 percent at C$0.30.

* The industrial sector added 0.6 percent.

Reporting by John Tilak Editing by Bernadette Baum

