CANADA STOCKS-TSX approaches all-time high as higher oil prices boost energy stocks

TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index approached an all-time high in morning trade on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the gains as U.S. crude prices hit their highest level since July last year.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,119.50.

* It hit an all-time high of 16,131.79 on Nov. 7.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 1.0 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.6 percent to $57.73 a barrel.

* The largest percentage gainer on the index was NexGen Energy Ltd, which rose 3.2 percent, while the most influential was Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 1.5 percent to C$44.48.

* The move higher for oil was in part due to TransCanada Corp cutting crude flows from Canada into the United States. TransCanada fell 1.1 percent to C$63.56.

* Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the financials group up 0.4 percent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, adding 0.6 percent.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and six new lows. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)