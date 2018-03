TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Monday in its first positive session in five, as investor concern over threats of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum ebbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the day up 156.69 points, or 1 percent, at 15,541.28. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by James Dalgleish)