TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, surrendering earlier gains, with energy companies among the biggest decliners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,918.15 at 1142 EST (1642 GMT). It earlier rose as much as 0.15 percent. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by David Gregorio)