FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by financials group, telecoms company Telus
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 11, 2017 / 3:01 PM / in 2 months

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by financials group, telecoms company Telus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices)

* TSX down 46.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,027.38

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index lost ground on Friday, weighed by moves lower in financial stocks and a fall in shares of telecommunications company Telus Corp , which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The index is on track for a 1.5 percent fall over the week.

The financials group slipped 0.6 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc down 1 percent to C$48.43, extending losses after reporting earnings on Thursday, and Bank of Montreal lost 0.7 percent to C$92.34.

Telus was one of the most influential movers on the index, falling 1.4 percent to C$44.90.

At 10:16 a.m. ET (1416 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,027.38. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, although decliners only outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc fell 1.5 percent to C$58.85 despite reporting better-than-forecast quarterly profit and raising its full-year sales forecast for the second time in three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp fell 2.7 percent to C$24.8 after it reported lower-than-expected revenue after the close on Thursday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.

Enerplus Corp jumped 6.1 percent to C$11.42 after the oil and gas company increased its production guidance, while the broader energy group was little changed. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.