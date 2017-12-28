FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX eases off previous day's record high as industrials, gold miners slip
December 28, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eases off previous day's record high as industrials, gold miners slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds details on stocks and sectors)

* TSX dips 0.24 pct a day after hitting record

* Six of 10 main groups in index decline

* Industrials retreat 0.6 pct

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dipped on Thursday, backing off the previous session’s record high as declining industrial and gold mining shares weighed, offsetting gains for the energy group.

* At 10:34 a.m. ET (15:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 38.23 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,164.9.

* The industrials group fell 0.6 percent, with Waste Connections Inc declining 1.5 percent to C$88.47.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent as gold mining shares fell.

* Eldorado Gold Corp declined 3.4 percent to C$1.73.

* One of the biggest drags on the index was Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which fell 2.8 percent to C$56.20 after rallying on Wednesday. Earlier in the week the company announced an agreement to sell its Chilean regulated transmission business for $1.3 billion.

* The overall utilities group slipped 0.9 percent. It was one of six of the TSX’s 10 main groups that fell.

* Energy shares rose 0.3 percent, supported by the recent rally in oil prices.

* Oil prices stood near their highest in two and a half years, supported by strong data from top importer China amid thin trading activity ahead of the New Year weekend.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 6.5 percent, The stock was adding to gains it made on Wednesday after a ruling by regulators that boosted the shares of marijuana companies.

* Open Text, rose 5.5 percent to C$44.07 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced after the bell on Wednesday that the stock will be added to the S&P/TSX 60, 60 Capped and 60 Equal Weight Indices to replace Agrium Inc.

* Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 125 to 116, for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the downside.

* The index was posting 6 new 52-week highs and 1 new low. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
