TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier falls, following a similar turnaround on Wall Street and benefiting from gains among energy and industrial stocks.

At 4:07 p.m. (2107 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.12 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,363.93. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Peter Cooney)