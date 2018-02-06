CANADA STOCKS-TSX finishes higher, reversing earlier declines

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier falls as it followed a similar turnaround on Wall Street and benefited from gains among energy and industrial stocks.

At 4:25 p.m. (2125 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 29.12 points, or 0.19 percent, to 15,363.93.

The largest percentage gainer was cannabis company Canopy Growth Co, which rose 19 percent. The biggest decliner was Element Fleet Management Corp, a provider of services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets, which fell 29 percent after issuing a profit warning on Monday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent. The energy and industrials sectors each gained 0.4 percent.

Of the index’s 10 main groups seven were in positive territory.

Gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,321.1 an ounce, weighing on some mining stocks.

Torex Gold Resources was down 8.1 percent, Klondex Mines fell 7.4 percent, and B2Gold Corp fell 5.1 percent.

The index posted one new 52-week high and 42 new lows. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Susan Thomas and Leslie Adler)