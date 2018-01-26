CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as financials weigh, resource shares gain

(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout; updates prices)

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as heavyweight financial shares fell, offsetting gains for resource and healthcare stocks.

* At 10:38 a.m. EST (15:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 5.32 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,198.69.

* The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX’s weight, slipped 0.4 percent as shares of some of the country’s major banks declined.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.6 percent to C$73.96, while Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.7 percent at C$81.28.

* Just three of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

* Gold climbed back toward the previous session’s 17-month peak as the U.S. dollar index fell.

* Yamana Gold Inc rose nearly 3 percent to C$4.54 and Alamos Gold Inc gained 2.9 percent to C$7.85.

* The energy group added 0.3 percent as oil prices rose. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $66 a barrel.

* Shares of Canopy Growth Corp rose 8.8 percent to C$34.48 after AltaCorp Capital upgraded the stock to “speculative buy.” The overall healthcare group advanced 3.1 percent.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, while volume on the TSX index was 45.80 million shares.

* Canada’s annual inflation rate dipped as expected in December as gasoline prices cooled, but analysts said the Bank of Canada was likely to stay on a policy-tightening path with inflation still near the central bank’s 2 percent target. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)