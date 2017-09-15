FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as resources weigh, scores gain for the week
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Market Report
September 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in a month

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as resources weigh, scores gain for the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 0.31 points, or 0 percent, to 15,173.03

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups were up

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index notched a weekly gain of more than 1 percent but ended nearly flat on Friday as falling metal prices and some profit-taking in other sectors largely offset gains in groups led by consumer companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index eked out 0.31 points to finish at 15,173.03.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups gained ground.

The Stars Group, formerly known as gaming company Amaya, saw its shares jump 9.8 percent to C$23.4 after it raised its 2017 outlook and announced an additional debt prepayment.

Auto-parts maker, Magna International Inc was another influential gainer, rising 1.9 percent to C$63.23. The broader consumer discretionary group rallied 0.8 percent.

Consumer staples, which includes grocers, added 0.5 percent. Healthcare stocks advanced 0.6 percent, while telecoms rose 0.5 percent.

Balancing out the gains was a 0.4 percent slide in materials, which includes mining and other resources stocks, and a 0.5 percent retreat in oil and gas company shares.

The two groups combined make up roughly a third of the index’s weight.

“There’s some profit-taking in the short term, with a rotation toward consumer (stocks),” said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets. He said investors have shown a preference toward commodities with oil and copper prices rising recently.

Metal prices were in retreat, with gold falling on central bank prospects and copper prices, which had rallied to three-year highs, stumbled in its biggest weekly fall since March.

Teck Resources fell 2.3 percent to C$25.69, while Franco Nevada Corp was down 1.1 percent to C$98.72. The two miners were among the more influential drags on the index.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 146 to 94, for a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.