CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher with oil prices

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures inched higher on Monday as oil prices rose after major producers said at a meeting that the global market was well on its way towards rebalancing.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index was flat on Friday but ended the week up 1.9 percent as the heavyweight financials group gained ground, offsetting losses for telecom shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

U.S. trade negotiators will only partially unveil new text on modifying a key chapter on investment under NAFTA, two well-placed sources said on Sunday, underlying the cautious pace of talks that are supposed to wrap up by the end of the year.

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile’s Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Norbord Inc: RBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50

Polaris Materials Corp: Eight Capital raises price target to C$3.40 from C$2.79

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1293.1; -0.02 percent

US crude: $50.94; +0.55 percent

Brent crude: $57.58; +1.27 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6466.5; +0.15 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for August: Prior -0.01

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for September: Prior 17.00

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.23) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)