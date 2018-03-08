CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up as trade jitters calm

March 8 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday after the White House announced plans to offer Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Housing starts and building permits data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc rallied on prospects for Canada to be exempted from proposed U.S. metals tariffs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.5 percent.

TOP STORIES

WestJet Airlines Ltd said Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky is retiring immediately and would be succeeded by executive vice-president Ed Sims.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to offer Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which could be extended based on progress in NAFTA talks, a White House official said on Wednesday night.

About 5 percent of Vancouver homes stood empty or underutilized in a city grappling with skyrocketing home prices and soaring rents, according to data released on Wednesday, making their owners subject to a so-called empty home tax.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cameco Corp: CIBC starts with neutral rating; C$12 price target

Franco-Nevada Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$122 from C$126‍​

Obsidian Energy Ltd: CIBC raises to neutral from underperformer

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,324.6; -0.11 pct

U.S. crude: $61.01; -0.23 pct

Brent crude: $64.05; -0.45 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,850; -1.44 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 220,000; Prior 210,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 220500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.921 mln; Prior 1.931 mln

($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)