CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as heavyweight energy sector was boosted by oil prices trading near five-month highs.

Fresh data showed key Middle Eastern producers continued to cut supply in line with an OPEC-led deal aimed at ending a crude glut.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s benchmark stock index closed at its highest level in nearly six weeks on Monday, driven by energy shares, while financials and industrials also gained ground.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada, Canada’s largest airlines, raised the higher end of a key profit metric and set new loyalty program targets for 2018 to 2020.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Africa Oil Corp: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$2 from C$2.80

Semafo Inc: BMO raises price target to C$6 from C$5.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1305.6; -0.05 percent

US crude: $50.36; +0.9 percent

Brent crude: $55.8; +0.58 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6555; +0.43 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -$115.1 bln; Prior -$116.8 bln

0830 Building permits: number for Aug: Expected 1.22 mln; Prior 1.23 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Aug: Prior -3.5 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Aug: Expected 1.175 mln; Prior 1.155 mln

0830 Housing starts mm: change for Aug: Prior -4.8 pct

0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.23) (Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)