CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Friday, with a weaker U.S. dollar supporting a rise in crude prices.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

CPI inflation data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index suffered its biggest drop since mid-December on Thursday as pipeline operators led declines for energy companies, while gold miners were pressured by a pullback in the price of the precious metal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Majestic Silver: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Rogers Communications: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform rating from outperform

TSO3 Inc: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1351.6; -0.79 pct

U.S. crude: $65.57; +0.09 pct

Brent crude: $70.36; -0.09 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7120; -0.25 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 GDP advance for Q4: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 3.2 pct

0830 GDP sales advance for Q4: Expected 3.2 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

0830 GDP cons spending advance for Q4: Prior 2.4 pct

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q4: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q4: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 PCE prices advance for Q4: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Dec: Prior -70.00 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Dec: Prior 0.8 pct

0830 US retail inventories advance: Prior 0.2 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 150.3

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.5 pct

