CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as oil prices extend loss

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices continued to fall on rising U.S. crude output and a strengthening dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, touching a six-week low, as energy and other resource shares tumbled alongside commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.72 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.44 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in advanced talks to buy an approximate 55 percent stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp , a deal that would value the unit at about $20 billion including debt, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade chief rejected Canadian proposals for unblocking NAFTA modernization talks on Monday but pledged to seek “breakthroughs” by late February, easing concerns that Washington would soon withdraw from the trilateral pact.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aphria Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$26.50 from C$23.50

Teck Resources Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$46 from C$45

Toronto-Dominion Bank: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$80 from C$78

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,345.4; +0.24 pct

US crude: $64.92; -0.98 pct

Brent crude: $69.07; -0.56 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7,078.50; -0.1 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 6.4 pct; Prior 6.4 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 123.0; Prior 122.1

($1= C$1.23)