CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets boost from energy and mining shares

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher commodity prices helped resource shares, but losses from earlier in the week left the index on course to snap a nine-week winning streak.

* At 10:42 a.m. ET (15:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,971.71.

* Gains for the index came as data showing a drop in Canada’s annual inflation rate gave the Bank of Canada room to wait until next year to raise interest rates again.

* Before this week, the TSX had advanced for nine consecutive weeks, a feat not seen since late 1996.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent, while the energy group gained 0.6 percent.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $56.08 a barrel.

* Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,285.35 and copper prices advanced 0.4 percent to $6,763.5 a tonne.

* The most influential movers on the index included Enbridge Inc, which rose 1.3 percent to C$44.58 and Teck Resources Ltd, which gained nearly 3 percent to C$27.86.

* Financial shares, which account for 35 percent of the index’s weight, firmed 0.2 percent.

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups gained ground. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)