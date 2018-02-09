FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-month low as mining stocks fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Updates throughout with closing prices)
    TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday, closing at its lowest level in five months, reflecting
weakness in mining stocks as gold futures and copper prices
declined.
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed down 31.08 points, or 0.21 percent, to
15,034.53.
    * Of the index's 10 main industry groups, seven ended in
negative territory.
    * The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 percent.
    * Guyana Gold          slid by 7.6 percent, Eldorado Gold
         shed 7.1 percent, New Gold          dropped by 6.3
percent and Oceangold Corp          was down 5.9 percent.
    * The largest percentage decliner was Sierra Wireless Inc
       , down 13.6 percent, after the company reported a
fourth-quarter loss after the bell on Thursday.
    * U.S. gold futures         settled down 0.3 percent at
$1,315.70 an ounce.       
    * Copper prices         declined 1.4 percent to $6,750 a
tonne.        
    * The index was posting no new 52-week highs and 50 new
lows.
    * The Canadian economy lost the most jobs in nine years in
January, pulling back after a robust 2017 and solidifying
expectations the Bank of Canada will hold interest rates steady
next month         .

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
