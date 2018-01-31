FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches lower to close at 8-week low as investors waver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index ended
Wednesday a touch lower, at its lowest in eight weeks, as global
investor demand for equities ebbed after the Federal Reserve
indicated more interest rates hikes were likely.
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed down 3.84 points, or 0.02 percent, at
15,951.67, its lowest level since Dec. 7.
    * The index earlier rose as much as 0.15 percent.
    * Base metals company Nevsun Resources          and
financial information company Thomson Reuters Corp          were
the biggest decliners, with both closing down 7.2 percent. 
    * Nevsun said on Wednesday it would suspend its dividend and
redeploy capital toward growth.            
    * Thomson Reuters surrendered all its gains from Tuesday,
made after a Reuters report that U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group        was in talks to buy a 55 percent stake
in the Canadian company's Financial and Risk business. The
companies confirmed the report after markets closed on Tuesday.
            
    * Energy companies Crew Energy        , Advantage Oil & Gas
        , Kelt Exploration         , Freehold Royalties         
and TORC Oil and Gas          were also among the top 10
decliners despite an increase in oil prices.
    * U.S. crude futures        rose 0.5 percent to $64.85 a
barrel as of 4:26 p.m. EST (2126 GMT) after earlier falling as
much as 1.3 percent.      
    * Gold producer Endeavor Mining          was the biggest
gainer, closing up 4.2 percent.
    * Gold prices        rose 0.4 percent to $1,345.11 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
