CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,143.89.

* Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.

* The energy group slipped 0.1 percent, while Cenovus Energy Inc rose 0.8 percent to C$11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

* Bombardier Inc lost 0.6 percent to C$3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.

* Canadian National Railway Co was up 0.6 percent at C$103.87.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp, which rose 10.8 percent to C$10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a “buy”, while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, down 2.7 percent to C$27.55.

* Goldcorp Inc fell 1 percent to C$15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp was down 0.6 percent at C$18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high.