CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy companies tempered by gold sector

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as a boost from the heavyweight energy sector was offset by a decline in gold and natural resource companies, as well as cannabis producers.

* At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was off 1.3 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,406.36.

* The energy group climbed 0.5 percent, boosted for the second day by TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.3 percent to C$57.06 after it said on Thursday it would go ahead with the expansion of its NGTL natural gas system.

* Suncor Energy also helped support the market, gaining 0.7 percent to C$42.72, while Enbridge Inc added 0.2 percent to C$43.33 after its quarterly profit beat forecasts..

* A drop in gold producers weighed on the market Gold futures were unchanged at $1,352.2 an ounce. Agnico Eagle Mines was among the biggest drags on the index, down 3.5 percent at C$54.35, while First Quantum Minerals declined 2.8 percent to C$20.80.

* Shares of cannabis companies also came under pressure the day after Canadian government officials said the planned July start date for legalized recreational marijuana was set to be delayed further.

* Canopy Growth declined 3.5 percent to C$27, while Aphria Inc declined 5.1 percent to C$14.12. Aurora Cannabis was among the most actively traded companies on the index, down 6.4 percent to $10.16.

* Among the day’s corporate earnings, Air Canada rose 3.7 percent to C$25.22 after it reported better-than-expected profit as efforts to improve the company’s operating margins paid off.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and seven new lows. Volume on the TSX index was 28.06 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Jonathan Oatis)