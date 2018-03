TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, following global stocks down on fears of a trade war with the U.S. if President Donald Trump proceeds with hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was 44.38 points, or 0.3 percent, lower at 15,384.59. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)