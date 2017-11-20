CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts one-week high as financials gain, energy slides

(Adds details throughout and updates prices) TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged up to a one-week high on Monday as financial and consumer discretionary shares gained ground, while energy and mining stocks were pressured by lower commodity prices. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 5.83 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,004.40, its highest close since Nov. 13. * The financials group, which contributes more than a third to the index's overall weight, rose 0.2 percent, helped by gains for some of the country's major banks as bond yields rose. * Canada's 10-year yield climbed 2.3 basis points to 1.960 percent. Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks. * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Home Capital Group Inc , which rallied 7.0 percent to C$16.77. Last week, some analysts raised their target price on the stock after the mortgage lender reported third-quarter results. * The consumer discretionary group rose nearly 1 percent, with Dollarama Inc advancing 1.5 percent to C$153.64. * Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. * The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the index's weight, retreated 1.8 percent as oil prices fell. * U.S. crude prices settled 0.8 percent lower at $56.09 a barrel, extending recent weakness ahead of a meeting next week of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 2.25 percent to C$43.53 and Cenovus Energy Inc fell 3.78 percent to C$12.49. * TransCanada Corp rose 1.6 percent to C$63.51 after Nebraska regulators approved a route through the state for the company's Keystone XL pipeline. * The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.8 percent. * Gold futures fell 1.5 percent to $1,275.9 an ounce, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar. * The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)