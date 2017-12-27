FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches record high as resource shares climb
#Canada Market Report
December 27, 2017 / 4:19 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches record high as resource shares climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout; updates prices)

* TSX rises 36.94 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,202.21

* Index posts a record intraday high at 16,207.52

* Five of the index’s 10 main groups gain

* Energy climbs 1.6 percent

TORONTO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to a record high as a recent rally in commodity prices helped boost the shares of energy and metal mining companies.

* At 10:57 a.m. ET (15:57 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index, which had been shut on Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, rose 36.94 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,202.21.

* It touched a record intraday high at 16,207.52.

* Energy shares climbed 1.6 percent, with Suncor Energy up 2.2 percent at C$45.69.

* The price of U.S. crude oil was down 0.57 percent at $59.63 a barrel. But it had touched a 2-1/2-year high in the previous session.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent.

* Teck Resources Ltd, which exports steelmaking coal and mines metals, including copper, gained 2.5 percent to C$33.15.

* Copper prices advanced 1.5 percent to $7,235 a tonne.

* Five of the TSX’s 10 main groups rose.

* The largest percentage gainer on the index was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 13.5 percent, while the largest decliner was Centerra Gold, down 10.8 percent.

* TransCanada Corp, fell 0.7 percent to C$61.24 after announcing an agreement to sell retail contracts to EDF Energy Services LLC.

* Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 154 to 88, for a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the upside.

* The index was posting seven new 52-week highs and one new low. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
