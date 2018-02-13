FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Basic Materials
February 13, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from hefty gain as energy shares weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details, updates to the close)
    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell modestly
on Tuesday, pausing after racking up a hefty gain in the
previous session, as industrial and energy shares fell along
with the price of oil. 
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          ended down 25.41 points, or 0.17 percent, at
15,216.47.
    * On Monday, the index posted its biggest one-day gain since
July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory as global
stocks, oil and metals rebounded following a brutal week.
                 
    * Canadian National Railway          was among the biggest
drags on the index, losing 1.6 percent to C$95.28. The
industrials sector            fell 0.3 percent. 
    * The energy group          , which accounts for about a
third of the index, retreated 0.8 percent as U.S. crude oil
prices        settled down 10 cents at $59.19 a barrel on
concerns of oversupply.      
    * In Toronto, Encana Corp          declined 2 percent to
C$13.40, while Imperial Oil          fell 2.7 percent to
C$34.40.
    * NuVista Energy          bucked the energy trend to rise 3
percent to C$7.83 after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised
their target prices.
    * Mining company First Quantum Minerals         was the
biggest percentage gainer, jumping 7.7 percent to C$20.22 after
Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices,
although Berenberg cut its target. 
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange posted four new 52-week highs
and nine lows. Volume on the TSX index was 219.33 million
shares.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and Nichola Saminather in
Toronto; Editing by Ian Simpson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.