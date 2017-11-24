CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in broad but modest move, eyes 0.7 pct gain on week

* TSX up 29.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,103.43

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trading on Friday, led by modest gains for its heavyweight financial and energy sectors in a broad rally that helped put it on track for a 0.7 percent gain for the week.

* At 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,103.43.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 0.4 percent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third, gained 0.2 percent.

* U.S. crude prices hit their highest in more than two years as the shutdown at TransCanada Corp’s Keystone pipeline continued to cut deliveries to storage facilities.

* TransCanada shares, which had fallen sharply earlier in the week, were up 0.4 percent at C$63.13.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.2 percent.

* Teck Resources Ltd gained 1.5 percent to C$29.96 as copper prices headed toward a one-month high, while Barrick Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$17.97 as gold prices dipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)