TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged up on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump promised to be flexible over import tariffs when dealing with his country’s “real friends.”

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index opened up 39.52 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,511.08. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by David Gregorio)