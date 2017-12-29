FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, but heading for 6 pct gain in 2017
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Market Report
December 29, 2017 / 3:23 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, but heading for 6 pct gain in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 44.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,177.44

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

* Index eyes 6 pct gain in 2017, boosted by financials, miners

TORONTO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell early on the last trading day of 2017 as some energy and mining stocks pulled back, but was on track for a nearly 6 percent gain for the year.

* At 9:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,177.44, with nine of its 10 main sectors in negative territory.

* Marijuana stocks helped push the healthcare group higher, with Canopy Growth Corp up 4.6 percent to C$31.82 and Aphria Inc up 4.3 percent to C$18.78. Canada is moving towards the full legalization of cannabis in 2018.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

* That was despite gains for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , up 1.5 percent to C$26.21, and Agrium Inc, up 1.4 percent to C$146.17. The two companies received final approval for a merger earlier in the week.

* Hudbay Minerals Inc fell 3.2 percent to C$10.99, First Quantum Minerals Ltd was down 2.6 percent to C$17.45, and Teck Resources lost 1.9 percent to C$32.83.

* The energy group retreated 0.4 percent, while financials also lost 0.4 percent.

* The energy group has lost almost 13 percent this year, even as U.S. crude oil prices rose 12 percent, while materials were up 6 percent and financials added 9 percent. Those three groups account for almost two-thirds of the index’s weight.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.