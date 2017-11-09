CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on resource stocks; earnings temper losses

(Updates throughout with stock and index moves, corporate results)

* TSX down 24.01 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,081.34

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were down

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by resource and financial stocks, while a slew of mostly upbeat corporate earnings tempered declines.

TransCanada Corp was among the most influential losers on the index, falling 1.0 percent to C$61.33 despite reporting revenue that topped estimates.

Oil and gas companies overall were more positive, however, with the energy group edging up 0.3 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.0 percent to $57.39 a barrel.

Tourmaline Oil Corp jumped 8.6 percent to C$27.05 after reporting third-quarter results, while Cameco Corp rallied 5.2 percent to C$12.10 following news it will suspend production from its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill.

Magna International fell 2.2 percent to C$66.39 after warning that part of its transmission business could soften over the next couple of years.

At 10:54 a.m. ET (1554 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.01 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,081.34. Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven had lost ground.

The influential financials group, home to Canada’s biggest banks, slipped 0.1 percent, although individual stocks were only down marginally.

Tempering losses in the category was Manulife Financial Corp’s 2.4 percent rise to C$27 after the company late on Wednesday reported quarterly results that beat estimates. The stock was by far the most influential gainer on the TSX.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.9 percent to C$16.04, while Pan Am Silver shed 8.9 percent to C$18.53 following weaker-than-forecast quarterly results.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc surged 10.9 percent to C$30.66 after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd rose 3.3 percent to C$162.68 after reporting a rise in quarterly retail sales.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 132 to 107, for a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the downside.

A dozen companies set 52-week highs, while nine stocks hit one-year lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)