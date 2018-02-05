FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to 4-1/2-month low as global selloff weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slumped to a 4-1/2-month low on Monday as a global selloff and weakness in energy prices hit investor sentiment.

Marijuana companies were among the most heavily traded stocks on the index.

* At 4:45PM ET (21:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 271.22 points, or 1.74 percent, to 15,334.81. All of the sectors on the index ended in the red.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 36 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and 157 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Klondex Mines , which rose 5.3 percent, while the largest decliner was Prometic Life, down 6.5 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 8.8 percent to $9.25; Canopy Growth Co, up 0.4 percent to $24.21 and Aphria Inc, up 1.2 percent to $14.05.

* Among industrial stocks, Bombardier Inc slipped 3.9 percent to C$3.18.

* In the financial sector, Toronto Dominion Bank lost 2.9 percent to C$71.79, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gave back 2.7 percent to C$115.82.

* U.S. crude oil prices dropped 3 percent to $63.47, weighing on shares of energy companies. Suncor Energy lost 3.1 percent to C$42.47. (Reporting by John Tilak, Fergal Smith and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

