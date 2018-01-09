FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as energy shares rise, materials slip
January 9, 2018 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as energy shares rise, materials slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout; updates prices)

* TSX rises 9.89 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,327.54

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups fall

* Energy group gains 0.7 percent

* Materials sector falls 0.7 percent

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as shares of energy and marijuana producers rose, balancing a dip in the materials group which was pressured by a drop in gold prices.

* At 10:45 a.m. EST (15:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.89 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,327.54.

* The energy group gained 0.7 percent as the price of crude oil rose to its highest since May 2015.

* Shares of Encana Corp advanced 1.7 percent to C$16.84 after the company estimated fourth-quarter production from its core assets would top its own forecast, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $61.99 a barrel.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, which rose 20.8 percent after it said it will be bought by a Blackstone Group affiliate in an all-cash deal valued at about C$2.48 billion.

* Marijuana producers were also among the biggest gainers. Canopy Growth Co climbed 8.3 percent to C$119.19 and Aphria Inc was up 10.4 percent at C$24.27.

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups fell.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.7 percent as gold miners lost ground.

* Spot gold retreated 0.8 percent to $1,311.53 an ounce, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar and buoyant global stock markets.

* Nutrien Ltd, the fertilizer company formed last week by a merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium, fell 1.5 percent to C$65.87. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

