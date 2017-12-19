FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with banks, energy stocks; Great Canadian Gaming jumps
December 19, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with banks, energy stocks; Great Canadian Gaming jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 52.68 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,184.32

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains among its biggest banks and other financial stocks, while Great Canadian Gaming Corp surged after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

* At 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.68 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,184.32.

* All 10 main groups were higher, with the index hovering just below the all-time high it hit in the prior session.

* The energy group climbed 0.6 percent as oil prices pushed higher, while the financials group gained 0.5 percent and industrials rose 0.4 percent.

* Royal Bank of Canada added 0.8 percent to C$103.18 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1.2 percent to C$121.82.

* Great Canadian Gaming jumped 14.1 percent to C$34.10 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 2.2 percent to C$6.08 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
