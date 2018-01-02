CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as gold miners, pot stocks gain

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show index slightly higher in morning trade, not lower)

* TSX up 5.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,215.04

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, with gold miners and marijuana producers pushing higher while financial stocks weighed.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,215.04.

* Six of its 10 main sectors were lower, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.1-to-1.

* The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, slipped 0.4 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc off 1.4 percent at C$53.94.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent. Barrick Gold rose 1.8 percent to C$18.50 and Kirkland Lake Gold gained 3.8 percent to C$20 as gold prices hit a three-month peak.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc jumped 14 percent to C$10.94 after saying it sold cannabis worth C$3.1 million in November, its highest ever.

* A string of other marijuana companies also gained, as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co up 6.8 percent to $31.75 and Aphria Inc adding 7.7 percent to C$20.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jim Finkle)