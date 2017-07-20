Four men found hiding in shipping container at Montreal port

MONTREAL, July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian authorities are treating the discovery on Thursday of four men hiding in a shipping container at the Port of Montreal as a case of illegal entry, officials told Reuters.

The men, in their 30s, suffered dehydration but no severe injuries and were taken to hospital, said Stephane Smith, a spokesman for Urgences Sante emergency services.

Authorities are treating this as an "illegal entry” case, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Erique Gasse said.

The Canada Border Services Agency confirmed by email that stowaways were discovered this morning at the port but declined to provide further details. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and James Dalgleish)