Mnuchin says he is not concerned by lower U.S. tax receipts

OTTAWA, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday said he was not worried by the fact that Washington's tax revenues were lower than expected, saying the development might be explained by the fact people are expecting tax reforms.

Mnuchin, addressing a news conference in the Canadian capital Ottawa, also said he hoped Congress would address the U.S. debt ceiling before it breaks up for an August recess. Mnuchin wants lawmakers to raise Washington's borrowing limit. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by David Ljunggren)