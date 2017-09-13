FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Questfire Energy shuts in 900 boepd because of Alberta wildfire -CEO
September 13, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in a month

Questfire Energy shuts in 900 boepd because of Alberta wildfire -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Junior Canadian oil and gas producer Questfire Energy Corp has shut in 900 barrels of oil equivalent per day of mostly natural gas production because of a wildfire raging in southern Alberta, the company chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Richard Dahl said the out-of-control Kenow wildfire is currently about 2-3 kilometres west of the company’s operations, which were shut in at about 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

