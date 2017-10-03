FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walt Disney seeks to raise at least C$750 mln in first maple bond issue
#Bonds News
October 3, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 16 days ago

Walt Disney seeks to raise at least C$750 mln in first maple bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is seeking to raise at least C$750 million in its first issue of maple bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, becoming the latest large U.S. corporation to tap this market in recent months.

Guidance for the issue by private placement of senior unsecured notes, which will mature on Oct. 7, 2024, has been set at a spread of 84 basis points plus or minus 3 basis points versus the Government of Canada curve, the term sheet shows.

Pricing of the bond is expected today, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

