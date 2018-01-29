FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Market Movers
January 29, 2018 / 3:13 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-World's biggest marijuana deals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Two of the world's biggest acquisitions in the marijuana
industry have taken place in less than a week, with the nation's third-largest
weed producer, Aphria Inc, agreeing to buy Nuuvera Inc for
C$826 million ($669.80 million) on Monday. That follows Aurora Cannabis's
 C$1.05 billion takeover of CanniMed Therapeutics on Jan. 24.
    The combination of Aurora and CanniMed will create the world's biggest weed
producer by market value, while Aphria's deal with Nuuvera will expand the
acquirer's access to global markets including Germany, Israel, Italy and Malta.

    The agreements topped global cannabis merger and acquisition activity,
pushing deal values so far in 2018 to far above those in entire previous years.
It brought the total value of marijuana-related mergers and acquisitions to
$1.87 billion so far in 2018, more than double last year's total. 
    Below are the five biggest deals in the sector, including acquisitions and
stake purchases, according to Thomson Reuters data:
    
 Acquirer         Target       Announce  Target  Acquirer     Value (USD
                               date      nation  nation       millions)
 Aurora Cannabis  CanniMed     Jan. 24,  Canada  Canada       $851
                  Therapeutic  2018                           
                  s                                           
 Aphria Inc       Nuuvera Inc  Jan. 29,  Canada  Canada       $669.8
                               2018                           
 Canopy Growth    Mettrum      Dec. 1,   Canada  Canada       $348.7
                  Health       2016                           
 Constellation    Canopy       Oct. 10,  Canada  United       $191.13
 Brands           Growth       2017              States       
                                                              
 Aphria Inc       Broken       Jan. 15,  Canada  Canada       $184.67
                  Coast        2018                           
                  Cannabis                                    
 
($1 = 1.2332 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.