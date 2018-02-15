FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 15, 2018 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

Capgemini annual revenue beats on strong Digital and Cloud business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - French IT services group Capgemini reported on Thursday better-than-expected annual revenue, mainly driven by its Digital and Cloud business.

Its revenue rose 4 percent at constant currencies to 12.79 billion euros ($15.95 billion), compared to an average estimate of 12.76 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Capgemini said it expects revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in 2018.

The group also proposed a dividend increase of 10 percent to 1.70 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.