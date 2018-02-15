Capgemini annual revenue beats on strong Digital and Cloud business

Feb 15 (Reuters) - French IT services group Capgemini reported on Thursday better-than-expected annual revenue, mainly driven by its Digital and Cloud business.

Its revenue rose 4 percent at constant currencies to 12.79 billion euros ($15.95 billion), compared to an average estimate of 12.76 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Capgemini said it expects revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in 2018.

The group also proposed a dividend increase of 10 percent to 1.70 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Stephen Coates)