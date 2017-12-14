UK outsourcer Capita on course for 2017 profit but signals difficult 2018

EDINBURGH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said on Thursday it was on track to hit its full-year profit target but said upcoming work was unlikely to provide an immediate boost as the overhaul of its business continues under its new chief executive.

Capita, which provides IT-based services which help companies to cut costs, said the market for major contracts was still “subdued” and flagged potential problems in its private sector partnerships division.