The company swung to a loss of $1.05 billion, or $2.17 per share from a profit of $710 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

The income tax provision rose to $2.17 billion from $342 million last year. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)