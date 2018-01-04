FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One says all hands on deck to fix duplicate transaction issue
January 4, 2018 / 12:36 AM / 2 days ago

Capital One says all hands on deck to fix duplicate transaction issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp on Wednesday said “all hands are on deck” to fix a tech issue causing customers to be charged with duplicate debit card transactions.

The commercial bank and card issuer took to Twitter to apologize to customers, and said it did not have an estimated time when it would fix the issue. (bit.ly/2p2d20I)

Some bank branch customers were seeing duplicate postings for debit card transactions, the company said in an email to Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been affected.

Capital One said customers would not be responsible for fees due to the issue, and could continue to access their accounts and services through its online banking services, ATMs, mobile app and branches. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

