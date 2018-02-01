South Africa's National Treasury asks regulator to probe Viceroy's conduct

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s treasury said on Thursday it has asked the Financial Services Board (FSB) to consider launching a market abuse probe into Viceroy Research after its report on Capitec sparked a sell-off in the stock.

The National Treasury also asked the FSB to also alert relevant overseas regulators, such as the Securities and Exchanges Commission in the U.S. and the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain, to consider whether Viceroy is regulated appropriately, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock and Adrian Croft)