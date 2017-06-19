FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

Former UniCredit exec Fiorentino tipped to take CEO job at Carige-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The bank's appointments committee was due to meet on Monday to come up with a preferred candidate ahead of a board meeting on June 21, the sources said.

Carige declined to comment. Fiorentino, who left UniCredit last year, did not reply to a request for comment.

He was first indicated as Carige's likely next CEO by a report in Il Messaggero at the weekend.

Carige's former CEO Guido Bastianini is set to leave after the bank's board backed a no-confidence motion against him brought forward by top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala

