British builder Carillion moves forward CEO Davies' start date

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carillion has moved the start date for new chief executive Andrew Davies forward to Jan. 22 from April 2, the British builder said on Wednesday.

Davies, head of family-owned builder Wates Group and formerly with defence company BAE Systems, will replace interim CEO Keith Cochrane.

“Andrew has the ideal combination of commerciality, operational expertise and relevant sector experience to build on the conclusions of the strategic review and to lead the on-going transformation of the business,” Chairman Philip Green said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)