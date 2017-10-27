FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carillion brings on construction expert Andrew Davies as CEO
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 27, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a day ago

Carillion brings on construction expert Andrew Davies as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carillion, the British construction and support services company that has issued two profit warnings this year, named Andrew Davies, head of family-owned construction group Wates Group, as its next chief executive.

The company said Davies, who has previously held senior roles at BAE Systems and is a non-executive director at Chemring, would join on April 2, until which point interim CEO Keith Cochrane would continue to lead Carillion.

“Andrew brings executive, strategic, turn around and leadership skills to the company as well as experience of complex public sector contracting in projects, support services and construction,” Carillion said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.