Carillion says remains in 'constructive discussions' with stakeholders

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British building and services company Carillion said on Friday it remained in “constructive discussions” with its stakeholders regarding options to reduce debt.

“Suggestions that Carillion’s business plan has been rejected by stakeholders are incorrect,” it said in a statement.

Carillion has been fighting for survival after contract delays and a drop in new business led to three profit warnings last year. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)